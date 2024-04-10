Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1,147.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4,706.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $153.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.34. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $60.55 and a 1-year high of $154.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

