Hiscox (LON:HSX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.57) to GBX 1,270 ($16.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 1,167 ($14.77) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,143.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,059.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 730.63, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 926.04 ($11.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,251 ($15.83).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is 1,875.00%.

In other news, insider Paul Cooper purchased 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,232 ($15.59) per share, with a total value of £14,094.08 ($17,838.35). 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

