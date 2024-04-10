ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 130.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 52.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
