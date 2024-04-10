ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ChromaDex stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.73 million, a PE ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 1.98. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 130.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 52.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

