iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,373 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IMCG stock opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.