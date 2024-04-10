iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

