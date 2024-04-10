Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

USA opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

In related news, insider Edmund J. Burke purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,085. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,687,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,639 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,676,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 108,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 838,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 91,037 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

