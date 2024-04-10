Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 3rd

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $5.71.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
