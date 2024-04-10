Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 3rd

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $5.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 131,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 23.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 105,527 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.