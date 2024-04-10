Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1,189.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $968.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $943.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $959.25 and a 200 day moving average of $887.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

