RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

