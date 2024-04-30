PGGM Investments Acquires 1,000 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.62, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,871 shares of company stock worth $3,176,199. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

