PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 7,285 WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $10,363,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,956,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,038,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $3,282,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $2,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.45.

WK Kellogg stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. WK Kellogg Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

