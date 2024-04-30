PGGM Investments Has $189,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Clorox were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after purchasing an additional 357,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,356,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,103,000 after acquiring an additional 42,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.95. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 236.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.63.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

