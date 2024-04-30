PGGM Investments Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PGGM Investments increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 87.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $259.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

