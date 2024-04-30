708 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 140.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $721.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $758.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $711.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.97 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.28.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

