SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 1,136 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

