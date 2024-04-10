SOL Capital Management CO Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,713,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,760,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $60.36 and a 52-week high of $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $417.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

