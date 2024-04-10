SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $199.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $179.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 102.03 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $140.00 and a one year high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $531,811.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,596.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,901 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $531,811.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

