Trevor Haynes Sells 10,000 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Trevor Haynes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total value of C$87,520.00.

BDI stock opened at C$8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$526.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.73. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$9.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.22.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4650794 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDI shares. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

