Vanguard Group Inc. Has $46.66 Million Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.61% of Simulations Plus worth $46,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Simulations Plus by 12.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 185,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 33,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $720,288.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at $138,440,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,791,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

