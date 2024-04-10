Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 5,889,297 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $147,939,140.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,882,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,769,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $42,210,393.90.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USAC stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.96 and a beta of 1.30.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USAC. StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USA Compression Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,241,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 280,491 shares in the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 123,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 106,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.