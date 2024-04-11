Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Dillard’s worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 14,924.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 177,752 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 107,558 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE DDS opened at $420.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.53. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $476.48.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $13.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.59 by $2.10. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dillard’s

About Dillard’s

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.