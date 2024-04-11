Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.34. Approximately 36,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 90,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

FC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.70 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

