Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

