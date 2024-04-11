Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $234,000 Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,550,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

