MTY Food Group (MTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.83 per share for the quarter.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C($0.32). MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of C$280.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$272.05 million.

Shares of MTY opened at C$48.99 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$47.76 and a 1-year high of C$68.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.86.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

