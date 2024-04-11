Tokens.com (SMURF) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tokens.com to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tokens.com and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokens.com 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tokens.com Competitors 406 1577 2374 72 2.48

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 2.54%. Given Tokens.com’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tokens.com has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

34.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tokens.com and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tokens.com $740,000.00 -$10.14 million -4.80 Tokens.com Competitors $2.97 billion $410.68 million 17.83

Tokens.com’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tokens.com. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tokens.com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokens.com -688.37% -39.63% -36.72% Tokens.com Competitors -38.62% -68.84% -0.27%

Summary

Tokens.com peers beat Tokens.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Tokens.com Company Profile

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

