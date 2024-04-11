MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,907,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,853,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 8.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 637,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $3.77 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $320.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.17.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $212.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

