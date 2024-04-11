Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,194 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Assurant worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 17.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Assurant by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.20.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $177.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.41 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.77.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

