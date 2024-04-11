Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,499 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of GLPI opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.75%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

