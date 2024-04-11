V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 62.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Shares of VFC opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

