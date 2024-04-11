Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 21,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $274.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.07. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $503.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

