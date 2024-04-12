3D Systems Co. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for 3D Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the 3D printing company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for 3D Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $114.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.33 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 75.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDD. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd.

3D Systems Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE DDD opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4,942.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 76.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,774 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 954,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $6,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 884,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $4,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

