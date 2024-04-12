Allison C. Hoffman Sells 5,549 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $125,518.38. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 141,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phreesia Stock Performance

PHR opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.92. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

