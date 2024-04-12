Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 10,172 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 18.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

U opened at $26.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on U. Piper Sandler upgraded Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Unity Software

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 444,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,817,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,723 shares of company stock worth $9,577,516 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.