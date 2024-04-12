Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,658 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.61.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

