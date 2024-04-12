Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.98 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Match Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,961,000 after acquiring an additional 191,615 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,526,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,509,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,152,000 after acquiring an additional 184,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Match Group by 237.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 929,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,421,000 after acquiring an additional 654,105 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

