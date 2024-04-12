Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued on Sunday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.14. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of C$430.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$444.50 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.11.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.59 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.77 and a 12 month high of C$3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.40. The company has a market cap of C$473.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

