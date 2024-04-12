Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued on Sunday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.14. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of C$430.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$444.50 million.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ESI
Ensign Energy Services Price Performance
Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.59 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.77 and a 12 month high of C$3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.40. The company has a market cap of C$473.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10.
About Ensign Energy Services
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ensign Energy Services
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.