B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $275.54 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.17. The company has a market capitalization of $506.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.87.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

