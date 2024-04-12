Barclays Increases Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $60.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LVS. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,708 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

