BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

Shares of BioSyent stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. BioSyent has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.0332 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

