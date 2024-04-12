Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Target Price at $34.67

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTO stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.96. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $33.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $682.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.85 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

