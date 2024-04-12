Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Insider Simon G. M. Caffyn Purchases 1,211 Shares of Stock

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) insider Simon G. M. Caffyn purchased 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £5,364.73 ($6,789.94).
Caffyns Price Performance
Shares of LON CFYN opened at GBX 450 ($5.70) on Friday. Caffyns plc has a twelve month low of GBX 400 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($7.95). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 447.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 502.55. The company has a market capitalization of £12.29 million, a PE ratio of 957.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56.
Caffyns Company Profile
