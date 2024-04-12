Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Insider Simon G. M. Caffyn Purchases 1,211 Shares of Stock

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) insider Simon G. M. Caffyn purchased 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £5,364.73 ($6,789.94).

Caffyns Price Performance

Shares of LON CFYN opened at GBX 450 ($5.70) on Friday. Caffyns plc has a twelve month low of GBX 400 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($7.95). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 447.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 502.55. The company has a market capitalization of £12.29 million, a PE ratio of 957.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56.

Get Caffyns alerts:

Caffyns Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.