Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Rises By 126.7%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

YASKAWA Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

YASKY stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. YASKAWA Electric has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.26.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

