Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM)

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Sutter Gold Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Cormark also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

SGM opened at C$0.01 on Friday. Sutter Gold Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.

Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

