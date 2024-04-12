Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $864.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $983.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DECK. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $870.93.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $819.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $888.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $722.70. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.