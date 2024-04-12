Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,077.11

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,077.11 ($13.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,106 ($14.00). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,096 ($13.87), with a volume of 149,425 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.06) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($17.85) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,209 ($15.30).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Dunelm Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,501.37, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,111.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,077.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 51 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,890.41%.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Further Reading

