Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Earns “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating from National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELD. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.79.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$21.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.05. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$11.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eldorado Gold news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$199,806.57. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$166,531.20. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$199,806.57. Insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $684,168 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.