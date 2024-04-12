IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Earns “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating from National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating restated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMG. National Bankshares increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.31.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMG

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IMG stock opened at C$5.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.51. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$5.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.0746963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.