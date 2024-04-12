National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Overweight Rating for Newmont (TSE:NGT)

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.02). Newmont had a negative net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.628533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
