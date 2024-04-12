Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $83.49 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.74.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.